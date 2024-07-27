Last day to get Father of Mine for 99 cents

It’s a big weekend. Not just because it’s “Back Together Weekend” (which the NFL keeps trying to make a thing), but because the print edition of Son of Mine has landed in my lap. I’ll make time to scour every page, every line, and every word in search of typos or anything else that needs to be changed, by Friday.

Ready or not, it’s coming on September 3. And that’s one of the reasons why we did a one-week promotion of Father of Mine, at only 99 cents for the ebook.

Ninety-nine cents. Nothing can be purchased for ninety-nine cents.

For many, reading can feel like a chore, especially as attention spans shrink and more and more options for your time emerge. It’s also cool, or whatever, for people to say they don’t read.

Those who read know the truth. Reading expands horizons. It unlocks the brain, with the words sparking mental images or people and places and events.

It also provides an escape from our increasingly shitty reality. Which is useful.

When you get caught up in a good book, you look forward to finding time to digest another chapter. Since I don’t have the attention span to write long chapters, you can rip through another and another and another quickly and easily, in both Father of Mine and Son of Mine.

Again, through today, Father of Mine can be yours for 99 cents. And Son of Mine can be preordered for $4.99. Get them both today for $5.98.

Which is less than a single pack of cigarettes in most states. And which will last a lot longer than ripping through 20 lung darts. And which definitely won’t give you cancer.