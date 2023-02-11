 Skip navigation
Last nine regular-season MVPs to make the Super Bowl lost, now Patrick Mahomes is up

  
Published February 11, 2023 12:51 AM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

In the 21st Century, the Super Bowl has not been a pleasant experience for winners of the regular-season Most Valuable Player award.

Nine times this century the winner of the regular-season MVP has played in that season’s Super Bowl, and nine times his team lost.

Now Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the MVP on Thursday night, will play in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes will try to avoid the fate of Tom Brady in 2017, Matt Ryan in 2016, Cam Newton in 2015, Peyton Manning in 2013, Peyton Manning in 2009, Tom Brady in 2007, Shaun Alexander in 2005, Rich Gannon in 2002 and Kurt Warner in 2001, all of whom won the regular-season MVP but lost that season’s Super Bowl.

The regular-season MVP winning the Super Bowl used to be commonplace: Kurt Warner did it in 1999, Terrell Davis in 1998, Brett Favre in 1996, Steve Young in 1994, Emmitt Smith in 1993, Joe Montana in 1989, Lawrence Taylor in 1986, Mark Moseley in 1982, Terry Bradshaw in 1978 and Bart Starr in 1966.

But since 2000, no one has ended the season with both the MVP trophy and a Super Bowl ring. Perhaps Mahomes will.