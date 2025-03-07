Lavonte David agrees to one-year deal with Buccaneers

The inside linebacker market is drying up quickly, with Zack Baun, Bobby Wagner and now Lavonte David re-signing.

David agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with $9 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

David is 57th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, but the only question was whether he would retire. David posted on social media Friday that he was returning or a 14th season.

“I love the game too much to give it up just yet. . . . Tampa I’m not done yet!” he wrote on Instagram.

David 35, played all 17 games last season and totaled 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

He has spent his entire career with the Bucs since they have him a second-round pick in 2012.