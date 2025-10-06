Lavonte David: As long as there’s time on the clock, we have a chance

The Buccaneers excelled late in games during the first month of the season and they did it again in their first October outing.

Baker Mayfield’s touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 1:08 left to play tied the Seahawks at 35 and linebacker Lavonte David’s interception two plays into the next drive set up Chase McLaughlin’s game-winning field goal as time expired. All four of their wins have come down to the wire and David said after the game that the team knows they have to fight until the clock hits zero.

“The games we’ve had so far this year, as long as we have time on the clock we’ve got a chance, and our guys truly, truly believe that from the bottom of our hearts,” David said, via the team’s website. “That’s a good feeling to have. And just guys executing, doing all the little things right. I know it was high-scoring but in the end it was complementary football that won us the game.”

A little less drama might be nice, but no one in Tampa is complaining about the results or about the attitude that consistently finding ways to win builds around a team.