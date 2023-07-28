Lawrence Guy: I’m here, will keep conversations with team private

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy didn’t take part in the team’s offseason program because of reported issues with his contract, but he’s at training camp and he isn’t shedding much light on where things stand on the contractual front.

Guy is signed through next season, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. On Thursday, Guy said that he is “gonna keep that private” when asked about discussions with the team about revising that pact while adding that he’s all in on the coming season.

“I’m here, I got a big smile on my face,” Guy said, via Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “I’m gonna do whatever I can for the organization and work as hard as I can.”

Guy turned 33 earlier this year, but said retirement has not crossed his mind because he’s “still enjoying the game” despite any problems he might have with the contract he has to play it.