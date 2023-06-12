 Skip navigation
Lawrence Guy does not report to Patriots minicamp

  
Published June 12, 2023 08:10 AM
June 12, 2023 08:16 AM
During a Monday morning press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that not every player on the 90-man roster reported to mandatory minicamp but he did not reveal who was not in attendance.

The identity of one missing player has surfaced. Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy did not report .

Reiss adds that contract issues are believed to be the reason why Guy has chosen not to attend the mandatory workouts. Guy is signed through 2024 and has a base salary of $2 million this year and next.

Guy has spent the last six seasons in New England and he’s started 91 of the 93 regular season games he’s played for the team. He has 341 tackles, 10.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over that time.