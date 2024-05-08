Report: Patriots to interview former Panthers exec Samir Suleiman Wednesday

The Patriots have had some difficulties finding people willing to interview for their head of football operations job, but they have found a couple of willing candidates.

Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt spoke to the team on Tuesday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman will meet with them on Wednesday.

Suleiman worked for the Panthers from 2020 to 2023 and previously worked for the Steelers, Rams, and Jaguars with a similar focus on contract matters and football administration in all stops. His Rams tenure may be best remembered for a message he left for longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Bernie Miklasz that Miklasz should tell a source for a story that he is “not a back-stabber, I’m a [expletive] throat slasher, and he’ll know the difference before it’s all said and done.”

Scouting director Eliot Wolf has been a de facto General Manager in New England since Bill Belichick’s departure and is considered the favorite for the job, which would account for why several other executives have passed on the chance to interview with the Patriots.