Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL

May 30, 2024 08:44 AM
From Jaylon Johnson in Chicago to Sauce Gardner in New York, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which CBs they believe stand out above the rest.
2:39
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
6:43
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
17:11
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
6:24
LaFleur: Alexander has been ‘great leader’
3:59
Kittle on track for training camp after surgery
16:44
San Francisco 49ers’ storylines to follow
7:21
What signing Jennings means for Aiyuk
13:13
Analyzing Hill’s window to land last big contract
26:07
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
2:49
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
3:43
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
4:14
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
