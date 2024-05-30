Watch Now
LaFleur: Alexander has been 'great leader'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Jaire Alexander is genuinely trying to make it less about him and more about the team.
Kittle on track for training camp after surgery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss George Kittle's style of play and evaluate the chances of 2024 being his last season in San Francisco.
What signing Jennings means for Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jauan Jennings is the "perfect insurance policy" for Kyle Shanahan and why this doesn't affect the Brandon Aiyuk situation.
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how top NFL players have a fine line to walk between trying to squeeze every penny they can into their contracts and also putting teams into a position to win.
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Mike Florio explains why Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the charter company the Jaguars used for the flight from Jacksonville to London, will play a pivotal role in the Brandon McManus situation.
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Mike Florio questions if Brandon McManus got word before the complaint, discusses how the NFL reportedly has reached out to the plaintiffs already and more.
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
Mike Florio dissects Doug Pederson's comments about the allegations against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars and questions why the head coach didn't refute them.
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
Mike Florio takes a deep dive on the complaint filed against Brandon McManus and the Jaguars to provide insight on the allegations, as well as outline the legal procedure.
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate if No. 35 Jameis Winston or No. 33 Sam Darnold start more games, as well as outline what No. 34 Bryce Young and No. 32 Anthony Richardson need to prove this season.
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the reported proposal to scrap voluntary offseason work for a longer training camp ramp-up and outline how this could affect the players.
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review how the Bills approached the cap hit from Stefon Diggs and point to how Keon Coleman could be a big contributor this season.
Allen’s chances of getting to SB amid tough AFC
Given what the Chiefs have shown over the last several years, Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Josh Allen's shot at making a Super Bowl are growing more difficult.