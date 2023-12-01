Lawrence Guy named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has been named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Guy is being recognized for recent efforts to donate 40 baby strollers to mothers in need around the Boston area. Guy and his wife, Andrea, recently visited Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain, MA to meet with some of those mothers and other strollers were donated to other health centers around the region. His foundation also held an event in October that included the donation of more than $60,000 worth of products, including diapers, strollers, car seats, clothes and cribs, to underserved, expectant moms.

“We love to be able to create a positive impact that extends beyond our individual lives,” Guy said in a statement. “Through giving back, we can build stronger, more resilient communities for the benefit of all.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Guy’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Guy will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.