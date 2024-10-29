LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward return to practice

The Texans won’t have receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season, losing him to a torn ACL. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

The Texans did receive some good injury news, though.

On their estimated practice report, they list linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward as limited participants. Both were listed as non-participants Monday.

Ward hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Bills, missing the past three games, and Al-Shaair has missed the past two games.

Offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion) again was listed as a non-participant and isn’t likely to be cleared in time for Thursday night’s game.

Running back Dameon Pierce (groin) also was rehabbing Tuesday.

Safety Calen Bullock (shoulder) again would have been limited if the Texans had practiced, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and linebacker Henry To’oto’o (concussion) would have remained full.