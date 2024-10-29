 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward return to practice

  
Published October 29, 2024 06:59 PM

The Texans won’t have receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season, losing him to a torn ACL. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

The Texans did receive some good injury news, though.

On their estimated practice report, they list linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward as limited participants. Both were listed as non-participants Monday.

Ward hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Bills, missing the past three games, and Al-Shaair has missed the past two games.

Offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion) again was listed as a non-participant and isn’t likely to be cleared in time for Thursday night’s game.

Running back Dameon Pierce (groin) also was rehabbing Tuesday.

Safety Calen Bullock (shoulder) again would have been limited if the Texans had practiced, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and linebacker Henry To’oto’o (concussion) would have remained full.