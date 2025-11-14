LB Frankie Luvu, S Quan Martin set to play for Commanders Sunday

The Commanders have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Quan Martin were both limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to shoulder injuries. They were listed as full participants on Friday, however, and are set to play after avoiding injury designations for this weekend.

Running back Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) are also on track to play. Both players were full participants in practice all week.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), wide receiver Treylon Burks (finger), and linebacker Ale Kaho (concussion) were ruled out early in the week. The Commanders also announced that they will not activate safety Will Harris (ankle) and defensive end Drake Jackson (knee) this week.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (knee) and tight end Ben Sinnott (ankle) are listed as questionable.