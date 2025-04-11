 Skip navigation
LB Jack Cochrane re-signs with Chiefs

  
Published April 11, 2025 12:09 PM

Linebacker Jack Cochrane is back on the roster in Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced that Cochrane re-signed with the team on Friday. Cochrane was tendered as a restricted free agent last month along with cornerback Nazeeh Johnson. Johnson has also signed his tender.

Cochrane signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2022. He has played in 54 overall games for the team, but missed the end of last season and the playoffs while on injured reserve.

Cochrane has seen the majority of his playing time on special teams. He has 43 tackles and one pass defensed over the course of his career.