Which doesn't belong and why: WR free agency
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
LB Jerome Baker visits Browns

  
Published March 20, 2025 05:03 PM

Linebacker Jerome Baker’s search for a new team has taken him to Cleveland.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Baker is visiting with the Browns. The Browns have also signed guard Teven Jenkins and cornerback Tony Brown on Thursday.

Baker began last season with the Seahawks and started the first five games of the year before being traded to the Titans. He appeared in five more games for Tennessee and finished the year with 61 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery across the two stops.

Baker spent his first six seasons with the Dolphins and had 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in Miami.