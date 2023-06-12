 Skip navigation
LeGarrette Blount, Aaron Dobson working as Patriots coaching fellows

  
Published June 12, 2023 09:43 AM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

A couple of former Patriots players are moving into coaching with the team this offseason.

Head coach Bill Belichick said at a Monday press conference that LeGarrette Blount and Aaron Dobson are working as coaching fellows. They are part of the league-wide Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Blount was traded to the Patriots in 2013 and ran for 772 yards and seven touchdowns before leaving for the Steelers as a free agent. He was released in November 2014 after leaving the field during a game and returned to the Patriots. He would help them win two of the next three Super Bowls and the running back then won another ring as part of the Eagles team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Dobson was a 2013 second-round pick and he played 24 games at receiver for the Patriots before being released in September 2016.