Leighton Vander Esch could be headed to injured reserve

The Cowboys are considering placing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

Vander Esch injured his neck with 13:59 remaining in the fourth quarter when 49ers left tackle Trent Williams blocked Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons into Vander Esch. Vander Esch’s helmet jammed into Parsons’ side.

Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries, dating to his college days. He missed three games last season and seven in 2019 with neck issues.

A stint on injured reserve would cost him at least four weeks this season.

Core special teams player C.J. Goodwin is expected to go onto season-ending injured reserve after reportedly tearing a pectoral muscle.

Returner KaVontae Turpin, who scored the team’s only touchdown against the 49ers, has a chance to play next Monday night, McCarthy said. Turpin has an ankle injury, which a report indicated was a high-ankle sprain, but the Cowboys believe Turpin has a chance to practice.