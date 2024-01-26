Leonard Floyd on free agency: “I’ll always go where the money goes”

Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd becomes a free agent in March, and the only way he’ll remain in Buffalo is if the best offer he gets is in Buffalo.

Floyd said this week that he’s treating free agency like a businessman, and signing with the team that offers him the most money.

“For me I’m always going where the money goes. I’d rather be here, but it is what it is. It’s a business. I’m gonna go wherever my agent feels like we get the most the most money from,” Floyd said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

It’s highly unlikely the team that offers Floyd the most money will be the Bills, who are about $50 million over the salary cap for 2024. The Bills will make the necessary moves to get under the cap, but they won’t have a lot of money to keep Floyd, who led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2023. Some other team with more cap space will make Floyd an offer that the Bills can’t match.