Leonard Fournette asked for his release, and “they respected my wishes”

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:24 AM
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht didn’t break news about Leonard Fournette during his news conference on Tuesday. But Licht’s answer about the veteran running back gave it away.

“I think Leonard Fournette still has several years left in him as a three-down back,” Licht said.

Fournette confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the Bucs are releasing him.

“I asked after the season to be [released], and they respected my wishes ,” Fournette told Stroud. “So no bad blood.”

Fournette, 28, said Tom Brady’s retirement weighed heavily in his decision. The Bucs, who are $56 million over the salary cap, are expected to begin a rebuild next season.

Fournette said he will look for a team that has a chance to win it all.

“Winning is everything,” Fournette said. “That’s all. And in my last three years here, that’s all we’ve done. But since my guy [Brady] left -- that’s why I came -- so my time here was up.”

The Bucs will save $3.5 million on the cap with his release.