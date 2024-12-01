Leonard Williams on Aaron Rodgers: He doesn’t want to take big hits anymore

We spoke to Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams after Seattle’s come-from-behind win over the Jets on Sunday. During the call, he was very diplomatic about Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (More to come about the things he said.)

Before the call, and during his post-game press conference, Williams was not quite so diplomatic when talking about Rodgers missing a wide-open receiver, one play before Williams intercepted a Rodgers pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown.

“I think he’s an older guy,” Williams said, “doesn’t want to take big hits like that anymore. So, sometimes if you feel the guy coming full speed at him, he’s going to chuck it and duck. We had him in a situation where [coach] Mike [Macdonald] called a great call and it paid off.”

Rodgers had yet another long day, and the Jets sank to 3-9 for the season. After the game, coach Jeff Ulbrich wouldn’t commit unequivocally to Rodgers keeping the starting job.

Whether he stays in place or not, the Jets are sinking in the standings and running out of chances to turn it around. Even if they run the table, 8-9 probably won’t do anything more than screw up their draft position for April.