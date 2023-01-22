 Skip navigation
Top News
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Leonard Williams on Giants future: Things will work out the way they work out

  
Published January 22, 2023 10:38 AM
The Giants’ season ended in Philadelphia on Saturday night and that means it is now time to start thinking about what the offseason will bring for the team.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is one player whose future with the team isn’t totally clear. Williams is signed for one more season with a cap hit of $32.26 million and he is coming off a year where he missed five games due to injury.

With defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on track for a big extension and contractual issues to sort out with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, the team might see that number as too big for their books. Williams didn’t rule out adjusting his contract this offseason when he spoke to reporters Sunday, but it sounds like there are a lot of conversations that need to be had before any decision will be reached.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about yet, so it’s hard to answer right away,” Williams said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m considering all possibilities. . . . I try to let things like that play out. I believe the plan is the plan and things are going to work out the way they work out. I did my best this year. I fought through injuries and played my hardest. I’m sure I’ll end up somewhere, if not here. I want to play as long as possible.”

Williams had 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games this season. He had six tackles in the postseason.