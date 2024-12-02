Leonard Williams runs 92 yards for first time on football field, and perhaps first time ever

After a game in which Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams took an interception 92 yards for a touchdown, we asked Williams by phone whether he’s ever run that far on a football field.

“Honestly, I think that is the farthest I ran in my life,” Williams said. “As a big guy, you know, I’m more of a short-burst, 10 yards at max, 15 yards at max type of guy. So you know running 92 yards was definitely a little much for me, so I just laid down in the end zone there at the end.”

He never thought he’d make it that far without being tackled.

“Once I reached around the 50, I was expecting someone a lot faster than me to be around me by then,” Williams said. “And honestly, as I was looking around, I seen . . . the whole calvary, the whole defense running down the field.”

He said he knew at that point no one from the Jets would get through his teammates to make the tackle.

One Jets player caught up with Williams at halftime. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had this message: “That’s an early Christmas gift from me to you.”