Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield’s had “a calm confidence” during the offseason program

When the Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers late in the 2022 season, Liam Coen was Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator.

That short stint with L.A. helped get Mayfield back on track before he helped the Buccaneers win the NFC South in 2023.

Now Coen and Mayfield are back together, as the Bucs brought in Coen to be their offensive coordinator, replacing now-Panthers head coach Dave Canales. On Monday, Coen said that while Mayfield is the same guy he was in Los Angeles, it’s clear the former No. 1 overall pick’s situation is different as Tampa Bay’s QB1.

“There’s not many days, I don’t think, Baker wakes up and he doesn’t have a chip on his left shoulder,” Coen said in his press conference. “But there is definitely a feeling that this is his team and it’s OK to fail. It’s OK. Go out there and let it rip and be yourself every single day no matter what because you’re going to be the guy and we believe in you. And I think that’s something that, ultimately, he just hasn’t really had the opportunity to have all that often in his career.

“So, you definitely feel a calming confidence. But he’s still the same guy. He’s out there when we get on the grass talking smack and getting after it and just having fun with the guys. And I think that’s ultimately what makes him a great leader, is because his best friends are the O-line.”

Coen added that Mayfield’s “calm confidence” has been coming through during meetings and on the field.

“The atmosphere that we want to be able to establish in the meeting rooms is one of the players being the drivers of it,” Coen said. “And, yes, we are installing and teaching a new offense. But he knows a lot of these things already, he’s heard them, he’s repped them. And so, him just taking it over — he has done a great job in the meeting-room setting of talking to some of the guys [and saying], ‘Hey man, make sure you’re here.’ And that’s what we’re trying to establish.

“And the confidence of throwing the football, I think, has been impressive thus far. We haven’t had a ton of balls hit the ground and he’s throwing it with a lot of confidence right now.”

Mayfield signed a three-year deal to stick with the Buccaneers in March. Last season, he completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.