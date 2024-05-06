 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield’s had “a calm confidence” during the offseason program

  
Published May 6, 2024 11:40 AM

When the Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers late in the 2022 season, Liam Coen was Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator.

That short stint with L.A. helped get Mayfield back on track before he helped the Buccaneers win the NFC South in 2023.

Now Coen and Mayfield are back together, as the Bucs brought in Coen to be their offensive coordinator, replacing now-Panthers head coach Dave Canales. On Monday, Coen said that while Mayfield is the same guy he was in Los Angeles, it’s clear the former No. 1 overall pick’s situation is different as Tampa Bay’s QB1.

“There’s not many days, I don’t think, Baker wakes up and he doesn’t have a chip on his left shoulder,” Coen said in his press conference. “But there is definitely a feeling that this is his team and it’s OK to fail. It’s OK. Go out there and let it rip and be yourself every single day no matter what because you’re going to be the guy and we believe in you. And I think that’s something that, ultimately, he just hasn’t really had the opportunity to have all that often in his career.

“So, you definitely feel a calming confidence. But he’s still the same guy. He’s out there when we get on the grass talking smack and getting after it and just having fun with the guys. And I think that’s ultimately what makes him a great leader, is because his best friends are the O-line.”

Coen added that Mayfield’s “calm confidence” has been coming through during meetings and on the field.

“The atmosphere that we want to be able to establish in the meeting rooms is one of the players being the drivers of it,” Coen said. “And, yes, we are installing and teaching a new offense. But he knows a lot of these things already, he’s heard them, he’s repped them. And so, him just taking it over — he has done a great job in the meeting-room setting of talking to some of the guys [and saying], ‘Hey man, make sure you’re here.’ And that’s what we’re trying to establish.

“And the confidence of throwing the football, I think, has been impressive thus far. We haven’t had a ton of balls hit the ground and he’s throwing it with a lot of confidence right now.”

Mayfield signed a three-year deal to stick with the Buccaneers in March. Last season, he completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.