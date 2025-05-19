Liam Coen: Travis Hunter has worked hard at getting this stuff right

Travis Hunter’s Jaguars tenure is off to a good start.

That’s at least according to head coach Liam Coen, who was asked about the two-way player after Jacksonville’s first OTA practice on Monday.

“I think so far so good,” Coen said of Hunter translating the work in the classroom to the field, via transcript from the team. “He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away. He came off the grass and took accountability for them.

“The one thing you notice is for a guy that hasn’t played a ton of football, been out conditioning for maybe the last two months because he was out on a bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You can tell he’s in football shape. He’s done a nice job. [Receivers coach] Edgar Bennett, the coaches, [secondary coach] Ron Milus, those guys have done a great job of meeting with him when they’ve had time to do so, and Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also noted that Hunter is “impressive to watch,” saying that the No. 2 overall pick has “a lot of juice.”

There’s still a long way to go before Week 1, but Hunter appears to be setting himself up for plenty of success in his rookie season.