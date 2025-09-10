 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Liam Coen: Travis Hunter is likely to play more defensive snaps vs. Bengals

  
Published September 10, 2025 02:30 PM

In Sunday’s season-opening victory over Carolina, Jacksonville receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter played 42 offensive snaps (64 percent) and just six defensive snaps (9 percent).

Look for those numbers to change in Week 2.

Head coach Liam Coen told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that it’s “likely” Hunter will play more on defense in large part to help combat the Bengals receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“It’ll be a likely uptick,” Coen said. “It’s more so, going into Week 1, it was, OK, we know that it’s not going to be a ton on defense. The goal is to increase and continue to increase [defensive playing time]. It just so happens that we’re playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

Chase was limited to just two catches on five targets for 26 yards last week against the Browns. Higgins had three catches on four targets for 33 yards.

“I mean, there’s some good tandems out there for sure, but the way they’ve done it at a high level now for a number of years, the chemistry, they go to a Super Bowl, they’ve won, they’ve known how to win,” Coen said. “Zac [Taylor has] done a great job there with getting those guys where they are now. They’ve played in a difficult division. They’ve played a ton of difficult games, tight games over the years. They’ve pulled some of those out in some critical moments. Play Kansas City tough every year, so this is a team that knows how to win. They’re well coached and they have some talent.”

Hunter caught six passes for 33 yards last week. We’ll see if he gets loose on offense and/or defense in Week 2.