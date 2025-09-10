Liam Coen: Travis Hunter is likely to play more defensive snaps vs. Bengals

In Sunday’s season-opening victory over Carolina, Jacksonville receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter played 42 offensive snaps (64 percent) and just six defensive snaps (9 percent).

Look for those numbers to change in Week 2.

Head coach Liam Coen told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that it’s “likely” Hunter will play more on defense in large part to help combat the Bengals receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“It’ll be a likely uptick,” Coen said. “It’s more so, going into Week 1, it was, OK, we know that it’s not going to be a ton on defense. The goal is to increase and continue to increase [defensive playing time]. It just so happens that we’re playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

Chase was limited to just two catches on five targets for 26 yards last week against the Browns. Higgins had three catches on four targets for 33 yards.

“I mean, there’s some good tandems out there for sure, but the way they’ve done it at a high level now for a number of years, the chemistry, they go to a Super Bowl, they’ve won, they’ve known how to win,” Coen said. “Zac [Taylor has] done a great job there with getting those guys where they are now. They’ve played in a difficult division. They’ve played a ton of difficult games, tight games over the years. They’ve pulled some of those out in some critical moments. Play Kansas City tough every year, so this is a team that knows how to win. They’re well coached and they have some talent.”

Hunter caught six passes for 33 yards last week. We’ll see if he gets loose on offense and/or defense in Week 2.