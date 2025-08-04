Liam Coen: Travis Hunter winning offensive and defensive rookie of the year is “possible”

Jaguars rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter remains a 10-1 proposition to win offensive rookie of the year, and 8-1 to win defensive rookie of the year.

His head coach, Liam Coen, thinks Hunter can win both.

“I do think it’s possible,” Coen told Rich Eisen on Monday. “You know, he is committed, man. Like, he is committed to driving, not just himself, but his teammates as well. And I think that his teammates . . . these guys are challenging him. Every single day. Like, he doesn’t get a free pass because he was second overall pick, and he’s Travis Hunter.

“Like, they are in his grill trying to jam him up, trying to hem him up, trying to make it as hard as they can possibly make it for him in a great way, like in the most healthy way as possible, where they’re going at it and chirping at each other. But it’s truly . . . iron sharpening iron. That’s what it feels like. And I wouldn’t expect anything less from those guys.”

The bigger point is this. For Hunter to even have a chance at winning both awards, he needs to be playing full-time offense AND full-time defense. Coen’s confidence confirms that’s the plan.

It won’t be easy. Beyond the physical demands inherent to rarely leaving the field is the mental toll of preparing. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be thrilled if he has to tell Hunter what route to run before every single play, if Hunter isn’t fully engaged in the offensive playbook.

At this point, it appears that the Jaguars will try. That’s why they gave up next year’s first-round pick to move up three spots to get him. They think they’re getting two players for the price of one.

To do that, they need to use him to the fullest. It sounds as if they plan to do that.