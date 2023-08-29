Lions activate Emmanuel Moseley from PUP list

Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley missed the entire preseason, but he will be on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Moseley will be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Moseley tore his ACL while playing for the 49ers last year and signed with the Lions as a free agent.

Moseley can start practicing immediately and could play in the season opener against the Chiefs a week from Thursday. It’s unclear if that will happen, but remaining on the PUP list would rule Moseley out for at least the first four games of the season.

The Lions announced a wave of roster moves on Sunday and the rest are due by 4 p.m. ET.