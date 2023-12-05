Lions add Tyson Alualu to practice squad

The Lions are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Detroit is signing defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, according to agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Alualu will start out on the Lions’ practice squad.

Alualu, 36, spent the last six seasons with the Steelers. He suffered a fractured ankle early on in the 2021 season but came back to play all 17 games with two starts last season. He was on the field for 27 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps, recording 13 total tackles with a half-sack and two quarterback hits.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2010 draft, Alualu played his first seven years with the Jaguars.

In 191 career games with 113 starts, Alualu has recorded 25.0 sacks, 46 tackles for loss, and 70 quarterback hits.

The Lions needed to add an interior defensive lineman as Alim McNeill is dealing with an injury. Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that McNeill is “banged up” and there’s a chance he won’t play against the Bears in Week 14.