Lions agree to terms with CB Rock Ya-Sin

Detroit is adding some depth at defensive back.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Lions have agreed to terms with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Ya-Sin spent last season with the 49ers, mainly playing special teams. He appeared in 13 contests for the club, playing 32 percent of special teams snaps and eight percent of defensive snaps in games played.

A Colts second-round pick in 2019, Ya-Sin spent three seasons with the Colts before playing one with the Raiders in 2022, one with the Ravens in 2023, and one with the 49ers.

In 79 games with 39 starts, Ya-Sin has tallied 31 passes defensed with two interceptions.