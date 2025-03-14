Lions agree to terms with QB Kyle Allen

The Lions have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Kyle Allen, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He joins Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker and Jake Fromm in the quarterbacks room.

Allen, 29, spent last season in Pittsburgh. He played only two snaps and went 1-for-1 for 19 yards.

He has played 31 games with 19 starts in his career, playing games for the Panthers, Commanders, Texans, Bills and Steelers.

Allen last started a game in 2022 for the Texans.

The Steelers brought back free agent Mason Rudolph, who was with the Titans last season, and Skylar Thompson is the only other quarterback on their depth chart.