Lions agree to terms with S Jammie Robinson

Safety Jammie Robinson was on the Chiefs’ sideline on Sunday when they beat the Lions. He now is with the Lions.

The Lions, who will be without starting safety Brian Branch on Sunday, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Robinson, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Branch lost his appeal of a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct after he struck Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday night’s game. His absence will leave the Lions short-handed at safety.

Kerby Joseph has a knee injury.

Erick Hallett, Rock Ya-Sin and Thomas Harper are options at safety.

Robinson most recently was on the Chiefs’ practice squad. The NFL’s personnel notice indicated he terminated his contract on Wednesday, which suggested he had signed with another team’s active roster. But the signing was not processed today.

The Lions do not play until Monday night when they host the Buccaneers.

The Panthers made Robinson a fifth-round pick in 2023, and he played 21 games with two starts in two seasons with them. The Cardinals claimed him off waivers late last season, and he was in Arizona until the end of August. Robinson signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad before the start of the season.