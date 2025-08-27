 Skip navigation
Lions agree to trade WR Tim Patrick to Jaguars

  
Published August 27, 2025 07:36 AM

NFL teams slashed their rosters to get to the 53-player limit on Tuesday, but they aren’t static and changes will start coming on Wednesday.

One of those changes will involve wide receiver Tim Patrick. According to multiple reports, the Lions have agreed to send Patrick to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Patrick missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn ACL and a torn Achilles, but returned to catch 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season.

The Lions kept six receivers through their final cuts and now have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, and seventh-round pick Dominic Lovett. The move also drops their roster to 49 players, so the Lions will have more moves to come.

Jacksonville had Brian Thomas, first-round pick Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Austin Trammell at receiver on their initial 53-man roster.