Lions claim S Jalen Mills off waivers

The Lions have added a veteran safety.

Detroit has claimed Jalen Mills off of waivers after he was let go by Houston, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mills, 31, appeared in four games for Houston this season with one start. He tallied four total tackles in his 48 defensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

A seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft, Mills has played 119 career games with 92 starts for the Eagles, Patriots, Jets, and Texans.

As a corresponding move to get Mills on the roster, the Lions waived tight end Hayden Rucci.