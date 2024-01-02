Lions cut Isaiah Buggs

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs won’t be part of the Lions’ playoff run this month.

Buggs posted a message saying farewell to Detroit on social media on Tuesday and multiple reports indicate that the Lions have waived him off of their 53-man roster. The Lions haven’t made any official announcement of a move at this point.

Buggs signed with the Lions in 2022 and he’s appeared in 27 games for the team over the last two seasons. He had 58 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

There’s no word on how the Lions will fill the open roster spot, but defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher James Houston have both been designated for return from injured reserve. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill could also be a consideration as the Lions head toward their first home playoff game in decades.