Lions cut kicker James Turner after signing UFL kicker Jake Bates

Lions kicker James Turner has lost his job after the UFL star Jake Bates arrived.

The Lions announced today that Bates has officially signed, and Turner has been released.

Bates was kicking for the Michigan Panthers on the Lions’ home field this season and made three field goals of 60 yards or longer. Bates’ accuracy hasn’t been great, but his leg strength is extremely impressive.

The Lions’ incumbent kicker, Michael Badgley, will compete with Bates for the kicking job in Detroit this season.