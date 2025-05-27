Lions cut LB Abraham Beauplan to make room for LB Zach Cunningham

The Lions made linebacker Zach Cunningham’s signing official, announcing the move Tuesday.

They waived linebacker Abraham Beauplan in a corresponding move.

Beauplan originally joined the Lions on Aug. 11, 2024, and he signed a futures contract after the 2024 season. Beauplan appeared in three games last season, seeing action on 46 special teams snaps.

That was his first career NFL regular-season games.

Beauplan joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after two seasons at Navarro College and three seasons at Marshall. He made 231 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one interception for the Thundering Herd.



Cunningham appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season and recorded four tackles. He had 85 tackles in 13 games for the Eagles in 2023 and previously played for the Titans and Texans. He has 709 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career.