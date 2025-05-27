 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions cut LB Abraham Beauplan to make room for LB Zach Cunningham

  
Published May 27, 2025 04:20 PM

The Lions made linebacker Zach Cunningham’s signing official, announcing the move Tuesday.

They waived linebacker Abraham Beauplan in a corresponding move.

Beauplan originally joined the Lions on Aug. 11, 2024, and he signed a futures contract after the 2024 season. Beauplan appeared in three games last season, seeing action on 46 special teams snaps.

That was his first career NFL regular-season games.

Beauplan joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after two seasons at Navarro College and three seasons at Marshall. He made 231 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one interception for the Thundering Herd.

    Cunningham appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season and recorded four tackles. He had 85 tackles in 13 games for the Eagles in 2023 and previously played for the Titans and Texans. He has 709 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career.