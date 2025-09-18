 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions DE Marcus Davenport will not practice Thursday

  
Published September 18, 2025 12:55 PM

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Ravens will be up in the air for a while.

Davenport is dealing with a shoulder injury and head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that he will not practice on Thursday. Any determination on his status for Monday will have to wait until the team has more information about the severity of the injury.

“We won’t know ‘til the end of the week. We’re still getting tests and [the] doctor’s looking at stuff,” Campbell said.

Davenport started the first two games of the season for the Lions. He had three tackles and a sack in those appearances.