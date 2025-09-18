Lions DE Marcus Davenport will not practice Thursday

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Ravens will be up in the air for a while.

Davenport is dealing with a shoulder injury and head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that he will not practice on Thursday. Any determination on his status for Monday will have to wait until the team has more information about the severity of the injury.

“We won’t know ‘til the end of the week. We’re still getting tests and [the] doctor’s looking at stuff,” Campbell said.

Davenport started the first two games of the season for the Lions. He had three tackles and a sack in those appearances.