Lions give Za’Darius Smith two days off, will decide if he plays later this week

  
Published November 6, 2024 03:14 PM

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has a chance to play in 18 regular season games this season, but it will be a couple of days before we know if he’ll be in the Lions’ lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Smith played in the first nine games of the season for the Browns and was set for a bye week before being traded to the Lions on Tuesday. At a Wednesday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell said that the team is giving Smith a couple of rest days before he joins them in Detroit on Friday.

The Lions will come up for a plan for Smith’s status against the Texans at that point.

“There’s certainly a place to use him,” Campbell said. “We’ll see what it is when he gets back here on Friday.

Campbell called Smith a “tough, violent player” who is a “good fit” for what the Lions are already doing on defense this season.