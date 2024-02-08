Lions hire Deshea Townsend as defensive passing game coordinator/CBs coach

The Lions are hiring Deshea Townsend as their defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, a source tells PFT.

Detroit finished 29th in passing yards allowed last season.

Townsend, 48, spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars as their passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He has coached for four other NFL teams and had one college stop.

Townsend played cornerback for the Steelers from 1998-2009 and finished his playing career in Indianapolis in 2010. He began his coaching career the next year in Arizona.

Townsend was the Cardinals assistant defensive backs coach (2011-12) and Mississippi State’s cornerbacks coach (2013-15). He also coached with the Titans (2016-17), Giants (2018) and Bears (2019-21) before landing in Jacksonville.