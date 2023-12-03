Lions jump out to big lead early, hold on late to beat Saints

The Lions completely dominated the opening minutes today in New Orleans. And their early lead was just enough.

After jumping out to a 21-0 lead less than halfway through the first quarter today, the Lions struggled for much of the rest of the game, ultimately holding on to win a nail biter, 33-28.

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had the best game of his young career, totaling 140 receiving yards, and wide receiver Jameson Williams scored on a reverse at a point in the game when nothing else seemed to be working for Detroit, as the Lions held on to win.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited the game in the fourth quarter when he was injured on a roughing the passer penalty committed by Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both took snaps at quarterback after Carr went down.

For the Lions, it wasn’t exactly 60 great minutes of football, but it was enough to run their record to 9-3 and keep their lead in the NFC North. For the Saints, the loss drops them to 5-7 as they increasingly look like they might fail to win a very winnable NFC South.