Lions lead 3-0 after Jared Goff TD catch was nullified by penalty

The Lions looked like they were going to take a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs after a long, methodical drive to open the contest.

Instead, they had to settle for a field goal after a touchdown on a trick play was nullified by penalty.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, quarterback Jared Goff initially lined up under center. But before the snap, he motioned to his left to allow a direct snap to running back David Montgomery.

Montgomery then fielded the shotgun snap and passed it to the left for Goff, who bobbled the ball, then followed the block of Amon-Ra St. Brown into the end zone.

But because Goff did not stop after getting away from behind center, the play was nullified for an illegal motion penalty.

After a delay of game, the Lions’ opening possession finally came to an end with a 28-yard field goal by Jake Bates.

Detroit ran 15 plays for 61 yards, taking 9:39 off the clock. The Lions won the coin toss and elected to receive — wanting to establish a lead before handing the ball to Patrick Mahomes against a secondary depleted by injury.

Goff was 4-of-4 for 36 yards on the opening possession. Jahmyr Gibbs ran it nine times for 32 yards.