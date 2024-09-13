 Skip navigation
Lions list Jameson Williams, Penei Sewell as questionable

  
Published September 13, 2024 03:55 PM

The Lions listed a pair of key offensive players as questionable to play against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams and right tackle Penei Sewell both drew the designations due to ankle injuries. Williams was limited in practice all week while Sewell missed two days before getting in a limited session on Friday.

The Lions also listed safety Kerby Joseph as questionable, so they have outstanding issues on both sides of the ball. Joseph has been limited in practice by a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman Marcus Davenport (groin) is not expected to play after drawing a doubtful tag. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen) have been ruled out.