Lions move to 10-1 with 24-6 victory over Colts

The Lions used a solid defensive performance to keep Anthony Richardson and the Colts under wraps, coming away with a 24-6 victory.

Detroit running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for three touchdown runs in the contest. Gibbs led the way with…. as Montgomery had to leave the game due to a shoulder injury. He finished with 37 yards on eight carries.

Gibbs’ 1-yard touchdown run gave the Lions a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Then Montgomery scored on a 6-yard run late in the same period. Gibbs put the ball in for a 5-yard score late in the second quarter, which made the score 21-6.

Jake Bates added a 56-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to give Detroit 24 points.

The Colts had opportunities, particularly early in the game. But they could not capitalize on them. While the club had a solid opening drive with Anthony Richardson powering his way through defenders, the possession stalled in the red zone and Indianapolis settled for a 27-yard field goal. Then Drew Ogletree dropped a touchdown in the second quarter that would’ve made the game 10-7, Indianapolis, with an extra point. But instead, the club had to settle for a 29-yard field goal and was still down 7-6.

Indianapolis did not score again.

Richardson finished with another ugly passing stat line, completing 11-of-28 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. While he did fumble once, he recovered it. He led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 10 attempts.

Jonathan Taylor finished with 35 yards on 11 carries.

The Lions limited the Colts to just 11 first downs, 268 total yards, and 3-of-12 on third down.

But Detroit had several players suffer injuries, which could be a concern with the team playing on Thursday to begin the Thanksgiving slate. Aside from Montgomery, receiver Kalif Raymond exited with a foot injury suffered on a punt return. Cornerback Carlton Davis left with a knee injury suffered in the second half. Left tackle Taylor Decker briefly left with knee and ankle injuries but did return.

The Lions have now won nine consecutive games in a season for the first time since 1934. And Detroit has also won at least 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Now at 10-1, Detroit will host Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

The 5-7 Colts will be on the road to face the Patriots in Week 13.