Lions move to 3-1 with dominant 34-10 victory over Browns

The Lions did not have much trouble putting away the Browns on Sunday, as Detroit defeated Cleveland 34-10.

Detroit’s defense forced three turnovers from quarterback Joe Flacco, turning them into 17 points. Plus the Lions had a 65-yard punt return by Kalif Raymond in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

The Browns scored on their first drive, with Quinshon Judkins’ 1-yard touchdown run capping a 13-play, 88-yard drive.

But after that, it was all Detroit, with the Lions outscoring the Browns 34-3 the rest of the way.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran in an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pair of touchdowns — one in the second quarter and another in the fourth. Jake Bates also hit two field goals, one from 48 yards and another from 58 at the end of the second quarter.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 16-of-27 for 168 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. St. Brown finished with seven catches on seven targets for 70 yards with his two TDs. Gibbs led with 91 yards on 15 carries.

On the other side, Flacco threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a strip-sack from Aidan Hutchinson. Flacco was occasionally let down by receivers who dropped passes, but generally did not play well, finishing 16-of-34 for 184 yards.

Judkins had 82 yards on 21 carries with a TD.

The 3-1 Lions will be on the road next week to face the Bengals.

The 1-3 Browns are headed across the pond to play the 2-2 Vikings next Sunday.