Lions name six captains, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is just 22 years old, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is 23, but they’ve already established themselves as leaders in Detroit.

Sewell and St. Brown were named today as two of the Lions’ six captains. The others are quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Alex Anzalone, pass rusher Charles Harris and special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Goff and Anzalone are both captains for the third straight year. Reeves-Maybin was also the Lions’ special teams captain in 2021 but left in free agency with the Texans in 2022. Now he’s back with the Lions and back to being a captain.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the players voted to choose the six captains and that he’s pleased with the leadership on the team.

“Every one of those guys are worthy of that position,” Campbell said. “That’s an honor. We’re fortunate to have a lot of guys that I would call leaders on this team. So we’re in a good spot, but congratulations to those guys.”