Lions offensive coordinator John Morton says he fully supports Dan Campbell calling plays

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton says he has no hard feelings after his boss took a key piece of his job responsibilities away.

Head coach Dan Campbell is now calling the Lions’ offensive plays, and while that might represent a demotion from Morton, he handled it with class when discussing it at a press conference today.

“I’m not going to say exactly how it went down because that’s private, but I fully support it,” Morton said. “I’ve been doing this for a while, I’ve been with head coaches who are offensive guys, play callers, so I’m used to that. I feel very prideful with the things I was doing. There’s some things that I’ve got to learn, no doubt, just like everybody else. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. As soon as he said it, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ That’s the way I’ve always been in this business. I’ve been cut six times, I’ve been fired, you just march on. Because it’s always about the team. It is. It ain’t about me, my goals, this and that. No, the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

Morton said he still has an important role in shaping the Lions’ offensive game plans, and he’s helping Campbell with everything he can to prepare for the play calling role on Sundays.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win,” Morton said. “We just keep marching forward.”