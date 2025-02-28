Lions plan to release Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Lions are parting ways with veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions plan to release Reeves-Maybin heading into the new league year. The move will clear nearly $1.9 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

Reeves-Maybin was a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro special teamer in 2023 and signed a two-year deal with the team around this time last year. He missed seven games with a neck injury in 2024 and finished the year with 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

A return to Detroit at some point would not be unprecedented. Reeves-Maybin, who is also the president of the NFL Players Association, played five seasons for the Lions before leaving for the Texans in 2022 and returning to his initial team the next year.