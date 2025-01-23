 Skip navigation
Lions plan to stay the course, don’t believe their window is closing

  
Published January 23, 2025 11:58 AM

The Lions went 15-2, earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history, and then lost their first playoff game. Does that mean they’ve missed their best chance to get to the Super Bowl?

Not according to Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, who believes the talent on the Lions’ roster is good enough to win for years to come.

“Is there a window?” Holmes said. “I think we’ve done a good job of doing the best we can to avoid windows. . . . We feel so good about our young core, our young nucleus of players, and we feel so good about our quarterback.”

Holmes said that the Lions accomplished something impressive considering how many injuries they had during the season, and they showed that they’re building the team the right way.

“Fifteen wins, that’s hard to do in a year when you don’t have the attrition we had to deal with,” Holmes said. “I think we just stay the course. . . . I do think we’re very close.”

Holmes said that he won’t be “a prisoner of the moment” and “make all these crazy wholesale changes” because of one playoff loss. He believes he has a contender in 2025, and this offseason will be about adding to it, staying on top of the NFC in the regular season — and then playing better in the playoffs.