Lions re-sign Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal

  
Published March 19, 2025 06:17 PM

The Lions agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, according to multiple reports.

Muhammad, who turns 30 later this month, played nine games with two starts last season for the Lions. He saw action on 255 defensive snaps.

Muhammad totaled three sacks, 11 tackles and five quarterback hits.

He did not make the Cowboys’ roster out of training camp last season and re-signed to the Lions’ practice squad in early October after Marcus Davenport’s season-ending torn triceps. He served a six-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Muhammad, then a member of the Colts’ practice squad, missed the final five games of the 2023 season.

He has 168 tackles, 15 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery in his career.