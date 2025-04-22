 Skip navigation
Lions re-sign OL Michael Niese

  
Published April 22, 2025 04:31 PM

The Lions re-signed offensive lineman Michael Niese, the team announced Tuesday.

Niese, 27, appeared in all 17 games last season, seeing action on 35 offensive snaps and 96 on special teams.

He spent the 2023 season on the team’s practice squad, making his NFL debut with one game appearance.

Niese entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and was on the Bears’ practice squad in 2022 and spent the 2023 offseason and training camp with the Buccaneers.

He will compete for the backup center job behind Frank Ragnow.