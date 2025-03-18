Lions re-sign RB Craig Reynolds, DL Pat O’Connor

The Lions re-signed a couple of their free agents on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have agreed to new deals with running back Craig Reynolds and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor.

Reynolds spent time with Washington, Jacksonville, and Atlanta before landing with the Lions in 2021. He played in 14 games in 2021 and 2022, but has played in every game over the last two seasons.

Reynolds has 150 carries for 650 yards and a touchdown to go with 24 catches for 255 yards during his time in Detroit. He has also been a regular on special teams.

O’Connor had 18 tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Lions last season. He appeared in 68 games for the Buccaneers over his first six seasons.